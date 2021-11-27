Depay late goal key to Barcelona ending winless run on road

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Memphis Depay and Philippe Coutinho have scored late goals in a 3-1 victory at Villarreal to help Barcelona end its winless streak in the Spanish league. Prior to the trip, only three other teams in the 20-team competition had earned fewer points on the road this season. Frenkie de Jong opened for Barcelona just after halftime. Villarreal equalized through substitute Samuel Chukwueze in the 76th and was pressing for a winner when Depay struck against the flow of play in the 88th. Coutinho added a penalty in injury time. Barcelona stayed in seventh place but reduced the gap to leader Real Madrid to seven points.