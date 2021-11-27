Illinois rolls over Northwestern, keeps bowl hopes alive

By TERRY TOWERY

Associated Press

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Brandon Peters threw for 242 yards and a touchdown and Illinois rolled over Big Ten rival Northwestern 47-14. With the resounding win to end the regular season, Illinois hopes to secure its second bowl bid in five years. Illinois dominated the Wildcats from the beginning and scored more points in the first half against Northwestern than it did in any one full game all season. The Illini now wait to see if they can manage a bowl invitation with five wins, not impossible given the strong end to the Illini season.