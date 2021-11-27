Jets snap five-game losing streak behind Connor’s two goals

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Kyle Connor scored twice, including the game-winner with five minutes left, as the Winnipeg Jets snapped a five-game skid with a 4-2 comeback victory over the Calgary Flames. Connor’s 14 goals ties him for fifth in the NHL. Paul Stastny and Andrew Copp also scored for Winnipeg, which salvaged the final game of its three-game road trip. Connor Hellebuyck had 34 saves. Matthew Tkachuk and Elias Lindholm scored for Calgary, which lost in regulation for the first time in eight games. Markstrom had 24 saves.