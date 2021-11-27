Kelley throws 4 TDs, SE Louisiana beats Florida A&M 38-14

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Cole Kelley threw four touchdown passes and Southeastern Louisiana beat Florida A&M 38-14 in the first round of the Football Championship Series playoffs. Southeastern Louisiana (9-3) will move on to play third-seeded James Madison in the second round. Kelley threw two touchdown passes to Taron Jones. Nick Kovacs also caught a TD pass and ran for a score. Rasean McKay threw for 238 yards with a pair of late touchdown passes for Florida A&M (9-3).