No. 4 Indiana women survive late Miami rally, win 53-51

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes had 14 points and 11 rebounds to help No. 4 Indiana beat Miami 53-51 at the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship. Ali Patberg added 13 points for the Hoosiers, who were plagued by turnovers, committing 24 in the game. Indiana led 39-38 late in the third quarter before the team scored 13 of the next 15 points to get some breathing room. But Kelsey Marshall rallied Miami nearly all the way back. She finished with 20 points.