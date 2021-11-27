Pickett throws 4 TD passes in Pitt’s 31-14 win at Syracuse

By JOHN KEKIS

AP Sports Writer

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Kenny Pickett threw for four touchdowns to break the Pittsburgh school record for scoring passes in a season, and the 20th-ranked Panthers beat Syracuse 31-14. Pitt has won four straight and finished the regular season 5-0 on the road. The Panthers have 10 wins for the first time since 1981. Pickett connected with wideout Jordan Addison twice and also hit tailback Rodney Hammond Jr. and tight end Gavin Bartholomew. Garrett Shrader threw two touchdown passes to Courtney Jackson for the Orange, who failed to qualify for a bowl game.