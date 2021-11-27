Rangers F Artemi Panarin fined $5,000 for throwing glove

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Rangers forward Artemi Panarin has been fined $5,000 for throwing one of his gloves at Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand. The fine is the maximum allowed under the league’s collective bargaining agreement with the players’ union. Panarin and Marchand were standing in front of their respective benches when the glove-throwing episode occurred during the third period of New York’s 5-2 victory at Boston on Friday. Panarin was assessed a misconduct penalty.