4th-down miscommunication dooms Vikings in loss to 49ers

By JOSH DUBOW
AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings had no idea where to go on the biggest play of the game. The confusion led to a wasted timeout and then a missed fourth down that played a key role in a 34-26 loss to the San Francisco 49ers that prevented the Vikings from climbing over .500 for the first time since 2019. Kirk Cousins was unable to connect on a pair of fourth-down throws to Justin Jefferson as Minnesota fell short.

Associated Press

