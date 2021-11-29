Lee Elder, 1st Black golfer to play Masters, dies at age 87

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP National Writer

Golf pioneer Lee Elder has died at the age of 87. Elder broke down racial barriers as the first Black golfer to play in the Masters and he paved the way for Tiger Woods and others to follow. The PGA Tour confirmed Elder’s death, which was first reported by Debert Cook of African American Golfers Digest. Elder made history in 1975 at Augusta National, which had held an all-white tournament until he received an invitation after winning the Monsanto Open. Elder missed the cut but forever stamped himself as a groundbreaking figure in a sport never been known for racial tolerance.