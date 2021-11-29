Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz living up to ‘next Havertz’ hype

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH

AP Sports Writer

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Florian Wirtz has big shoes to fill at Bayer Leverkusen after its last young star left for Chelsea and won the Champions League. The 18-year-old Wirtz is more than just a worthy successor to Kai Havertz in the Leverkusen attack. He’s one of the leading offensive players in the German Bundesliga outright. Wirtz has five goals and six assists in 11 games this season in the league. He is settling into the German national team with four games so far. Wirtz has a contract with Leverkusen through 2026 after signing an extension in May.