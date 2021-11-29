Man United hires Rangnick as manager until end of season

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

German coach Ralf Rangnick has been hired as Manchester United manager until the end of the season. The 63-year-old Rangnick has left his role as head of sports and development at Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow to take charge of the English club, which has been led by former player Michael Carrick since the firing of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Nov. 21. United is planning to hire a permanent manager in the offseason. At that time Rangnick will take up a “consultancy role for a further two years” according to United. Rangnick is a pioneer of the high-intensity pressing game developed in Germany and increasingly dominant in world soccer over the last decade.