DALLAS (AP) — SMU has named Rhett Lashlee as its new head coach. He had been Miami’s offensive coordinator for two seasons. He had the same role on Sonny Dykes’ staff with the Mustangs in 2018 and 2019. Dykes left after four seasons at SMU and is expected to be introduced as TCU’s new coach on Tuesday to replace Gary Patterson. The 38-year-old Lashlee has been an offensive coordinator for six schools over the past 11 seasons.