Syracuse says coach Dino Babers returning in 2022

By JOHN KEKIS

AP Sports Writer

Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack says football coach Dino Babers will return for a seventh season in 2022. The announcement comes a day after Babers fired three assistants, including offensive coordinator Sterlin Gilbert, who was on staff for just two seasons. Syracuse finished 5-7 overall and 2-6 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. It was the fifth losing season under Babers but an improvement over the 10-loss team of 2020. The Orange lost their final three games this season to finish one victory shy of bowl eligibility. Wildhack said he was pleased with how this team competed and “saw growth in a number of areas.”