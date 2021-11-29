Travel limits force Swiss to call off student winter games

LUCERNE, Switzerland (AP) — The world university winter games in Switzerland have been canceled only 12 days before the opening ceremony. The decision was taken to help stop the spread of the new COVID-19 variant. Organizers of the Winter Universiade in Lucerne cite “highly dynamic developments in the pandemic and related incoming travel restrictions.” Students from more than 500 universities in at least 50 countries were scheduled to compete at venues across central and eastern Switzerland. Team delegations from Australia, Britain and the Netherlands faced entering a 10-day quarantine required by the Swiss federal government.