Bucks sign DeMarcus Cousins to help with frontcourt depth

MILWAUKEE (AP) — DeMarcus Cousins will attempt to boost a Milwaukee Bucks frontcourt that’s missing injured center Brook Lopez. The Bucks announced Tuesday they have signed Cousins. The 31-year-old Cousins is a four-time All-Star. The Bucks have won seven straight games but have been dealing with frontcourt issues due to Lopez’s absence. Lopez hasn’t played since a season-opening victory over the Brooklyn Nets because of a back injury. Cousins played a combined 41 games with the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers last season. He averaged 8.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 17.4 minutes.