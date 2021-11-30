Giants activate Ryan from COVID-19 list, Holmes goes on IR

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have activated defensive back Logan Ryan off the reserve/COVID-19 list and placed cornerback Darnay Holmes on the injured list with a rib injury. The Giants made the moves Tuesday, a day after Ryan returned to the team headquarters after his quarantine ended and two days after Holmes was hurt in a win over the Eagles. Ryan is expected to play Sunday when the Giants play the Dolphins, the winners of four straight. Ryan had made 24 straight starts and led the Giants with 72 tackles when he went on the list two weeks ago.