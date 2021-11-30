Joiner guides Mississippi past Rider 75-51

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Jarkel Joiner sank four 3-pointers and scored 18 to propel Mississippi to a 75-51 victory over Rider. Joiner made 4 of 9 from beyond the arc but just 2 of 7 from inside it for the Rebels (5-2), who improved to 4-0 at home. Nysier Brooks matched his career high with 15 rebounds, including five of the Rebels’ 20 on the offensive glass, as Ole Miss dominated the boards 57-36. Matthew Murrell come off the bench to hit three 3s and score 14. Dwight Murray Jr. hit a 3-pointer in the final minute of the first half to get the Broncs (3-6) within 31-25 and Mervin James cut the deficit to four with a jumper 1:51 into the second half, but they would get no closer.