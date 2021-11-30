Pulliam scores 16, Aztecs rout Long Beach State 72-47

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Trey Pulliam scored 16 points, including the first four in an 18-2 run in the first half that gave San Diego State control en route to a 72-47 win against Long Beach State. Matt Bradley had 12 points and Keith Dinwiddie scored 12 off the bench for SDSU (5-2), which beat Long Beach State (2-5) for the seventh straight time and the 15th time in 16 games. Lamont Butler had 11. Colin Slater led Long Beach State with 8 points. The Aztecs bounced back from a rough performance in a 58-43 loss to No. 20 Southern California.