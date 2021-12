KENT, Ohio (AP) — Jalen Sullinger had 24 points as Kent State routed Point Park 107-41. Giovanni Santiago had 18 points for Kent State (4-2). Justyn Hamilton added 14 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks. Tervell Beck had 12 points. It was the first time this season Kent State scored at least 100 points. Eddie Flohr had eight points for the Pioneers.