Swiss officials warn COVID-19 rules threaten sports events

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Olympic officials in Switzerland are urging the federal government to exempt international athletes and officials from new quarantine rules that threaten the hosting of winter sports World Cup events. People arriving from the rising number of countries on Switzerland’s red list must enter mandatory 10-day quarantine to protect against COVID-19. The red list now includes Canada. That’s where the women’s Alpine skiing World Cup is at this week before heading to Switzerland for two races at upscale St. Moritz. Swiss Olympic says “If travel restrictions and quarantine rules are maintained, the organization of international sporting events in Switzerland will be in danger, if not impossible.”