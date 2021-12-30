Va. Tech women throttle No. 15-ranked Duke behind Kitley

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley scored 27 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, Georgia Amoore scored 20 and Virginia Tech dismantled 15th-ranked Duke 77-55. Aisha Sheppard sank three foul shots for Virginia Tech with 7:13 left to play in the first quarter for a 5-2 lead and the Hokies never trailed again. Virginia Tech led 19-13 after the first and proceeded to break the game open outscoring Duke 20-8 in the second. A 20-10 third quarter in the Hokies’ favor made it 59-31. Elizabeth Balogun led Duke with 22 points in the Blue Devils’ conference opener.