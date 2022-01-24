U.S. coach David Quinn gets second chance to go to Olympics

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

David Quinn is getting a second chance at the Olympics as the coach of the U.S. men’s hockey team. It comes more than three decades since a blood disorder took away his chance to play for Team USA on sports’ biggest stage. When the NHL decided not to send its players to Beijing, Quinn was promoted. Those who know him say he is perfect for the job and will be able to connect with older and younger players alike. It’s not only another Olympic opportunity but a chance for the 55-year-old to get back into the NHL after being fired by the New York Rangers.