Spanish skier could spring a surprise in Olympic downhill

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — Getting a relatively unknown Olympic downhill champion is a distinct possibility on a previously unknown course. And Spanish skier Adur Etxezarreta could be the one. Etxezarreta has never finished higher than 47th in a World Cup race but he has so far excelled on the Rock course. None of the top racers had ever been on the slop before Thursday’s first training session. The 26-year-old Spaniard was second-fastest on that day and seventh-fastest on a wind-affected second run the following day but he missed gates both time. Saturday’s third and final practice session was halted after three racers because of high winds.