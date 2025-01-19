ABC-7 First Alert: Arctic air brings freezing temperatures and dangerous wind chills

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Borderland is under an ABC-7 First Alert as a series of strong cold fronts bring freezing temperatures, gusty winds, and dangerous wind chills to the region.

The first front arrives tonight, bringing an arctic air mass from the central Rockies and Plains. Sunday morning will see wind chills between -1 and -8 degrees in the Sacramento Mountains, with Otero and Hudspeth counties experiencing wind chills in the lower teens. A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect early Sunday morning. High temperatures Sunday will drop 10 to 15 degrees below Saturday's highs.

Another stronger cold front is expected Monday night into Tuesday, with lows in the low to mid-20s for the lowlands and breezy conditions that could warrant Cold Weather Advisories for Tuesday and Wednesday. The Sacramento Mountains may face an Extreme Cold Advisory Tuesday morning if forecast trends hold, with wind chills potentially dropping further.

Temperatures will gradually rebound by the end of the week, returning to seasonal norms by the weekend.

