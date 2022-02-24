Labor talks resume with MLB deadline looming

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner, Houston pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. and Miami infielder Miguel Rojas have joined baseball negotiations in Florida with Major League Baseball’s deadline looming for a labor deal to salvage opening day and a 162-game season. The sides met for the fourth straight day at Roger Dean Stadium, the idle spring training home of the Marlins and the St. Louis Cardinals. Players and teams remain far apart on luxury tax thresholds, salary arbitration eligibility, revenue sharing and the size of a pool of money that would go to pre-arbitration players.