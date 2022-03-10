Magnussen energized by unexpected return to Formula One

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

Kevin Magnussen had thought was done with Formula One until he received a surprise call from Haas F1. The team had fired Russian driver Nikita Mazepin and wanted Magnussen to fill the seat. Magnussen drove for Haas from 2017 until 2020. During his one season away, the Danish driver had thrived in IMSA sports car competition and said he had no interest in returning to F1. But once Haas called, Magnussen said he got the next flight to Bahrain. He will test for Haas on Friday.