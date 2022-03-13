Everton slides toward relegation trouble with loss to Wolves

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Boyhood Liverpool fan Conor Coady headed a second-half winner for Wolverhampton at Goodison Park to push 10-man Everton closer to the club’s first relegation in 71 years. The England international expertly glanced home Ruben Neves’ cross early in the second half. Jonjoe Kenny’s dismissal following two yellow cards in the space of three minutes saw the visitors coast to a 1-0 victory to move up to seventh in the Premier League table. Everton, by contrast, has not scored in its last three league games and is now outside the relegation zone on goal difference alone.