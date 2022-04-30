Rahm closes with birdie to build 2-shot lead in Mexico Open

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Jon Rahm has a two-shot lead going into the final round of the Mexico Open. He went from leading to trailing Cameron Champ by two shots. But over the final hour, Rahm birdied the last two par 5s, while Champ had trouble with his chipping that led to two bogeys. Rahm’s birdie on the final hole gave him a 68. He leads by two over Champ and Kurt Kitayama. Kitayama also was tied for the lead until a bad tee shot led to bogey on the 17th and a bad wedge didn’t give him a good birdie look on 18.