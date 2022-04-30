Wild finish: Orioles rally to beat Red Sox 2-1 in 10th

By DAVID GINSBURG

Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jorge Mateo scored the winning run in the 10th inning on a throwing error by pitcher Hirokazu Sawamura, capping a comeback that carried the Baltimore Orioles past the Boston Red Sox 2-1. Baltimore had runners on first and second with no outs when Robinson Chirinos dropped a bunt in front of the mound. Sawamura (0-1) scooped up the ball and threw it well over the head of third baseman Rafael Devers, allowing Mateo to score easily. Held without a hit until the sixth inning and trailing 1-0 in the eighth, the Orioles rallied to end a five-game skid.