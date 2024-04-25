Deadly fire in El Paso’s Lower Valley caused by cigarette, officials say

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A spokesperson with the El Paso Fire Department says the mobile home fire that killed one person on Saturday was started accidentally by a cigarette that ignited a couch.

The Fire Marshal's Office investigated the start of the fire and found that the blaze blocked the exit route, leading to the victim's death, according to the spokesperson.

"No working smoke alarms were found within the premises, highlighting the critical importance of fire safety and use of early detection devices," the spokesperson stated Thursday.

The fire happened at 7260 Alameda Avenue in the Lower Valley.

ABC-7 spoke with a person related to the victims. Find a link to the family's Gofundme here.

One person suffered moderate burns and was rushed to the hospital, while the other person was found inside and was pronounced dead. The medical examiner's office is still working to confirm the identity of the body.