Socorro ISD projecting $41 million budget shortfall next school year

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Socorro ISD is projecting a budget shortfall of $41 million for the next school year.

In a meeting last night, the district’s chief financial officer said the shortfall was projected in a preliminary budget.

The board discussed finding areas to cut or adjusting funding requests to reduce this preliminary budget by about $10 million.

SISD had already revealed a $33 million deficit in the 2023-2024 budget.

The Texas Education Agency appointed two conservators last week to manage SISD operations. That came after a state investigation found the district improperly graduated nearly 300 students, failed to disclose trustee’s potential conflict of interest, and paid $283 million in unauthorized stipends.