Rays MLB-high 16 players on injured list after Fleming hurt

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla, (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays’ injured list increased to a major league-high 16 when left-hander Josh Fleming was placed on the IL with right oblique tightness. Fleminig was hurt in Monday night’s game against Boston and became Tampa Bay’s 11th player on the IL, most in the AL. Shortstop Wander Franco had surgery Tuesday for a fractured right hamate bone ad is expected to be sidelined five for to eight weeks. Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said the team received a report the procedure was “pretty clean.” Injured players also include center fielder Kevin Kiermaier.