All eyes on Zach Wilson’s Year 2 progress as Jets open camp

By The Associated Press

Robert Saleh’s first season as coach of the New York Jets was a rough one with rookie quarterback Zach Wilson struggling early and then missing four games with a knee injury. But the No. 2 overall pick bounced back late by throwing no interceptions in his last five games. The Jets head into training camp this summer with the focus again on Wilson who must show tangible signs of progress to give the team confidence he’ll be more like the franchise-type QB New York drafted him to be.