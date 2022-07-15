Brady-led Buccaneers ‘re-loading’ with lofty expectations

Tom Brady cited “unfinished business” as one of the reasons for ending a brief retirement, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers remain committed to surrounding the seven-time Super Bowl champion with everything he needs to win an eighth ring. The quarterback’s announcement that he was returning for a 23rd NFL season helped general manager Jason Licht retain several key components of a talented roster — moves including a trade to bolster the offensive line and the signing of receiver Russell Gage that could enhance the chances for another deep playoff run. Brady turns 45 in August, but is comping off a season in which he led the league in completions, attempts, passing yards and touchdowns.

By The Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.