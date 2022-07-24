Track looks to pump up US fan base ahead of 2028 LA Olympics

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Track is a niche sport in the United States when it comes to the fan base, even while the country hosts its first track world championships. The stands were half-empty at times and opening-weekend TV ratings didn’t beat out a routine NASCAR race. The sport’s leaders would like that to change over the next six years. They say that with sagging viewership totals and flat revenue across the broader Olympic world, it’s critical to bring the cornerstone sport of the games back to its glory days in the U.S. before they return to Los Angeles in 2028.

