Burrow working on regaining strength after appendix surgery

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow says he’s trying to gain back the weight and strength he lost after having surgery to remove his ruptured appendix three weeks ago. The goal is for the QB to be mobile and sharp by the time Cincinnati opens the regular season on Sept. 11 against AFC North rival Pittsburgh. The 25-year-old Burrow said he feels better every day, but doesn’t expect to play in the two remaining preseason games. Coach Zac Taylor said the remaining team practices will be designed to get Burrow ready to go for Week 1.

