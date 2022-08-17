NBA schedule has less miles, and LeBron chasing more history

By mid-January, LeBron James could be the NBA’s scoring king. The NBA schedule is out and 1,230 games are set to be played between Oct. 18 and April 9. They’ll take place in four countries with Mexico and France playing host to regular-season contests along with the U.S. and Canada. There are the usual highlights. Stephen Curry and Golden State will raise another title banner on opening night, as is the NBA’s customary perk for champions. There’s a five-game slate of games on Christmas yet again. And James is closing in on passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the No. 1 spot in the league’s all-time scoring race. On his current pace James might get there in the second half of January.

