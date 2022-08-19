Gore hired to be player advisor to PGA Tour commissioner
By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Jason Gore spent four years at the USGA keeping a better line of communication with players. Now the PGA Tour has hired him for a similar role. Gore has been hired as a senior vice president and player advisory to the commissioner. The tour describes the position as a player advocate to strengthen the relationship between the tour and the players. The hiring comes at a crucial time. A Saudi-funded rival tour already has led to 26 tour players signing up for LIV Golf. Gore spent the last three years with the USGA to improve relations with players.