El Paso reached day number 13 of triple digit temperatures so far this year. I expect more triples to come for the rest of this work week. We should start to see some cooler temps for the weekend and next week as we track easterly winds bringing in some much needed moisture. This moisture will allow for more clouds and storm chances for Sunday through Wednesday of next week.

