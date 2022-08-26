Osborn ready for more as Vikings use multiple receivers

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — When the Minnesota Vikings held out their entire starting offense for last weekend’s second preseason game, there was a notable addition to the list — K.J. Osborn. Minnesota features one of the league’s top duos in Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen. Osborn, the third-year receiver, has clearly established himself as the next man up in the pecking order. It’s a position that carries more significance for the offense being implemented by new coach Kevin O’Connell. The willingness to hold Osborn out of a preseason game is a sign of his importance to the Vikings.

