Cubs put Sampson, Steele on restricted list, add Little

TORONTO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have put right-hander Adrian Sampson and left-hander Justin Steele on the restricted list before their game at Toronto. Foreign nationals who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 aren’t allowed to enter Canada, save for limited exceptions that require a 14-day quarantine. Unvaccinated baseball players are placed on the restricted list, where they are not paid and do not accrue major league service time. Chicago added left-hander Brendon Little to begin the three-game series Monday night. Little was 3-3 with a 4.15 ERA in 29 relief appearances at Triple-A Iowa, recording one save in two chances.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.