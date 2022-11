KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Titus Wright’s 13 points helped Western Michigan defeat Goshen 99-62. Wright also added five rebounds for the Broncos. Tafari Simms was 6 of 10 shooting to add 13 points. Markeese Hastings finished 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding 10 rebounds. Elias Ramirez led the way for Goshen with 17 points.

