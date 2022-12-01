AP source: Michigan RB Corum (knee) expected to have surgery

Michigan star running back Blake Corum is expected to have surgery on his injured left knee that will cause him to miss the postseason, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because Michigan was not publicly disclosing Corum’s condition. No. 2 Michigan plays Purdue in the Big Ten championship game Saturday night and is likely heading toward its second straight College Football Playoff appearance. Corum was injured late in the first half of the Illinois game two weeks ago. He tried to play last week against rival Ohio State, but could only manage a few plays.

