Chase Elliott wins most popular driver for 5th straight year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chase Elliott simply can’t be beat when it comes to his grip on NASCAR’s title as fans most popular driver. Elliott added another victory Thursday night after winning five races and finishing fourth overall. The National Press Association declared Elliott winner of the fan-decided most popular award for a fifth consecutive year at the season-ending awards ceremony at the Music City Center. Elliott’s run as NASCAR’s most popular driver started in 2018. That’s the first year of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s retirement. Earnhardt had won the most popular award every year since 2003. That’s when Bill Elliott asked for his name to be removed from the ballot after 16 wins.

