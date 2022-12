The Lions and Jaguars are both coming to Ford Field at 4-7. But the teams have good offenses and two shaky defenses and it could make for an entertaining game. The Lions need to get running back D’Andre Swift going while Jacksonville needs Trevor Lawrence to keep rolling against the struggling Detroit secondary.

By The Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.