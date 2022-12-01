Matty Beniers scores in OT, Kraken rally past Capitals 3-2

SEATTLE (AP) — Matty Beniers scored seven seconds into overtime and the Seattle Kraken rallied to beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 for their seventh straight victory Thursday night. Beniers won a faceoff scrum to begin the overtime, got a tip from Andre Burakovsky and beat Darcy Kuemper for his 10th goal of the season to extend Seattle’s franchise-record winning streak. Coming off a 10-1-1 November, the Kraken overcame a 2-0 deficit to keep their streak rolling. Yanni Gourde scored with 2:27 left in regulation, jamming a rebound past Kuemper. Jaden Schwartz added a power-play goal for Seattle in the second period. Philipp Grubauer made 21 saves and was solid all night facing his former team. Martin Fehervary and Conor Sheary scored first period goals for Washington.

