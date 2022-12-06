Mitchell’s 43 lead Cavs to 116-102 win over LeBron, Lakers

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored a season-high 43 points and Jarrett Allen returned from injury to add 24, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 116-102 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in LeBron James’ only visit home this season. The Cavs improved to an NBA-leading 11-1 on their floor. Mitchell took over in the second half and scored 29 points with the kind of performance James did routinely during his 11 seasons for the Cavs. James finished with 21 points and 17 rebounds, losing for just the third time in 20 games against the Cavs. The Lakers played the final three quarters without star center Anthony Davis because of illness.

