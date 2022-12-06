Twilight for Busquets, last of Spain’s champs at World Cup

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Sergio Busquets reached soccer’s top step with Spain but now has been stung by La Roja’s third straight elimination from a major tournament on penalty kicks. Spain lost to Morocco 3-0 in the shootout after a 0-0 draw in the round of 16 of the World Cup. He contributed to Spain’s demise when his penalty kick was saved during the shootout. The 34-year-old defensive midfielder wouldn’t address his future with the national team. He is the last of Spain’s 2010 World Cup champions still with the national team and only he and Jordi Alba remain from the 2012 European champions.

