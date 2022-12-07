Croatia, Serbia fined for Balkan statements at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Croatian and Serbian soccer federations have been fined by FIFA for making Balkan political statements at the World Cup. FIFA fined the Croatians $53,000 after the team’s fans verbally abused and taunted Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan. Borjan has Serbian family ties. The Serbian soccer federation was fined $21,300 for a political banner about neighboring Kosovo. It was displayed in the players’ locker room before playing Brazil in the team’s opening game. The Kosovo soccer federation formally complained to FIFA about the banner.