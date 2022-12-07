Giants’ Jones, Slayton eager to face Eagles’ Bradberry

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and receiver Darius Slayton are looking forward to their matchup with Eagles cornerback James Bradberry on Sunday. Bradberry spent the previous two years with New York and is now part of what may be the best cornerback tandem in the league with Philadelphia teammate Darius Slay. Bradberry knows Jones’ throwing habits as a quarterback and Slayton’s moves as a receiver. They know his tendencies as a defensive back. The Giants released Bradberry this past spring in a salary-cap move.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.